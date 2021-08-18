COVID-19 booster shot becoming available to some in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Starting Wednesday, a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to some in Sedgwick County. Only people with certain medical conditions that weaken the immune system will be able to get the third dose at this point.

Dr. Donna Sweet with the KU School of Medicine in Wichita, said the booster is the same shot as the first two doses and recommends it for anyone who’s eligible, as long as it’s been at least 28 days since they received their second dose.

“Rev up the antibody production so you have high levels of immunity, higher levels of, in this case, neutralizing antibodies against the virus,” Dr. Sweet said.

Last week, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment released a list of health conditions that qualify for a booster. This includes those being treated for tumors, organ transplant recipients, stem cell transplant recipients, those with HIV and anyone with a severe immunodeficiency.

The Sedgwick County Health Department said if you have one of those conditions, you won’t need to bring documentation but you will need to bring your vaccination card.

The CDC could soon make the boosters available for any person who’s already received the first two doses after eight months. Dr. Sweet said she’s already heard from vaccinated patients calling to see if they can get the booster.

“The calls I’ve been getting all day, ‘Why can’t I have it? Can I come and get it?’” she said. “They understand vaccination and they understand protection and they don’t want to get sick.”

Once the CDC gives the green light for people who aren’t immunocompromised to get a booster shot to further protect against COVID-19, the first in line in Sedgwick would be healthcare workers and people older than 65. Some critical workers and people with underlying health conditions would follow a couple of months later.

“If one is 90 years old and has gotten this far and had the first (shot) eight months ago, that’s someone I would advocate for getting the vaccine pretty quickly,” Dr. Sweet said.

