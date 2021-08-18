Advertisement

Derby approves electric scooters

On August 18, 2021, the City of Derby approved the use of electric scooters in town.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Electric scooters will soon be zipping around Derby. The city approved a pilot program with Bird Rides, Inc. on Aug. 18.

The scooters are available through a mobile phone application where riders pay per minute to use the scooter.

Bird electric scooters have a maximum speed of 15 mph and should only be ridden on sidewalks, bike lanes, and city streets with speed limits of 30 miles per hour or less. Scooters must be parked upright, out of the way of pedestrians and never blocking driveways, fire hydrants or emergency facilities.

Riders are encouraged to wear a helmet on every ride, and they are required to obey all standard rules of the road.

Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita school district seeks to offer clarity on COVID testing policy

