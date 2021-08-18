Derby approves electric scooters

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Electric scooters will soon be zipping around Derby. The city approved a pilot program with Bird Rides, Inc. on Aug. 18.

The scooters are available through a mobile phone application where riders pay per minute to use the scooter.

Bird electric scooters have a maximum speed of 15 mph and should only be ridden on sidewalks, bike lanes, and city streets with speed limits of 30 miles per hour or less. Scooters must be parked upright, out of the way of pedestrians and never blocking driveways, fire hydrants or emergency facilities.

Riders are encouraged to wear a helmet on every ride, and they are required to obey all standard rules of the road.

