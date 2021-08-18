Advertisement

Emporia State works to get #VaxToNormal with COVID-19 vaccination drawings

FILE
FILE(KVOE Radio)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State University is ready to get #VaxToNormal.

Emporia State University says in a Facebook post that any student who gets a COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win prizes in its #VaxToNormal drawings.

According to ESU, the first round of prizes will happen on Aug. 20 for students with a vaccination date before Aug. 6 and the second round of drawings will occur on Sept. 24 for those vaccinated after Aug. 6. Winners of the drawings will be notified via email and text message.

ESU said eligible students are required to be fully vaccinated and enrolled in at least one Fall 2021 on-campus in-person course. It said proof of vaccination and ESU Student ID will be required to get the prize.

Prizes include two $500 scholarships, two $250 scholarships, two $100 scholarships, five $25 gift certificates to Memorial Union Bookstore and ten $20 Starbucks gift cards.

To get #VaxToNormal and enter the drawing, click HERE.

