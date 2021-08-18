Advertisement

Garth Brooks cancels next 5 stops on stadium tour because of COVID surge

The country star canceled shows in Cincinnati, Charlotte, North Carolina, Baltimore,...
The country star canceled shows in Cincinnati, Charlotte, North Carolina, Baltimore, Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Nashville, Tennessee.(Brent N. Clarke | Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Garth Brooks pulled the plug Wednesday on the next five stops of his stadium tour, citing the latest wave of COVID-19.

The country star canceled shows in Cincinnati, Charlotte, North Carolina, Baltimore, Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Nashville, Tennessee.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows, but with a hopeful heart we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us,” Brooks said on his website.

Ticketmaster will automatically issue refunds to fans.

Brooks hopes to reschedule the shows for 2022.

The Grammy winner performed over the weekend at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, KOLN-TV reported.

“The joy I have seen in everyone’s faces as live music returns has been more than worth our constant diligence to maintain safety protocols not only for the fans, but for our band, the crew and the hard working staff in these stadiums,” Brooks said.

“Their dedication to safety for the people who fill those seats has been a miracle to watch and a blessing to receive. I am truly grateful.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 34-year-old Latoya McCurn on Tuesday (8/17/21) in connection with the...
Woman arrested for first-degree murder in deadly SE Wichita stabbing
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office responded after a man's body was found Tuesday, Aug. 17...
Body found in NW Wichita
The family of 3-year-old Abiel Zapata Valenzuela filed a wrongful death lawsuit stating there...
Family files lawsuit in death of 3-year-old boy at Wichita dentist office
One person is critically hurt and another has suffered serious injuries after a crash near...
2 people injured in south Wichita crash
In this photo from Friday, May 1, 2020, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus...
GOP claims Kansas governor is spending COVID funds illegally

Latest News

T-Mobile customers should take note of a security breach that may have exposed their information.
Data of 40 million plus exposed in latest T-Mobile breach
Some people have lost everything to the wildfire.
Devastating wildfires advancing through Northern California
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
Pedestrians pass the Old Navy store in the Downtown Crossing shopping area, Wednesday, July 14,...
Old Navy to get rid of plus-size women’s clothing, offers BODEQUALITY instead