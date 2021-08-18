Investigation continues in Feb. shooting death of woman in Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, Kan. (KWCH) - The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into a woman’s February death remains open. On Feb. 14, Phillips County deputies responded to a Phillipsburg home to investigate a shooting.

Jana Constable, 43, died at the scene in a case that was initially ruled a suicide, the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office reopened the investigation on May 19 and forwarded the completed investigation to the county attorney’s office for criminal prosecution.

The county attorney then forwarded the case to the Kansas Attorney General’s office where it remains, pending review, the sheriff’s office explained.

“The legal system is dependent on attorneys, law enforcement investigates, prepares a case and submits it to the local prosecutor for charges,” the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office said. “Once charges are filed, a warrant is issued which commands law enforcement to apprehend and hold (pending bond) those charged with a crime.”

