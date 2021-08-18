Advertisement

Investigation continues in Feb. shooting death of woman in Phillipsburg

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILLIPSBURG, Kan. (KWCH) - The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into a woman’s February death remains open. On Feb. 14, Phillips County deputies responded to a Phillipsburg home to investigate a shooting.

Jana Constable, 43, died at the scene in a case that was initially ruled a suicide, the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office reopened the investigation on May 19 and forwarded the completed investigation to the county attorney’s office for criminal prosecution.

The county attorney then forwarded the case to the Kansas Attorney General’s office where it remains, pending review, the sheriff’s office explained.

“The legal system is dependent on attorneys, law enforcement investigates, prepares a case and submits it to the local prosecutor for charges,” the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office said. “Once charges are filed, a warrant is issued which commands law enforcement to apprehend and hold (pending bond) those charged with a crime.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 34-year-old Latoya McCurn on Tuesday (8/17/21) in connection with the...
Woman arrested for first-degree murder in deadly SE Wichita stabbing
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office responded after a man's body was found Tuesday, Aug. 17...
Man’s death investigated as suicide after body found in NW Wichita
The family of 3-year-old Abiel Zapata Valenzuela filed a wrongful death lawsuit stating there...
Family files lawsuit in death of 3-year-old boy at Wichita dentist office
One person is critically hurt and another has suffered serious injuries after a crash near...
2 people injured in south Wichita crash
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita school district seeks to offer clarity on COVID testing policy

Latest News

Vaccines save lives
Sedgwick County begins offering booster shots for COVID-19
police lights
Toddler in car stolen from Kansas City gas station found safe
Stephanie the Elephant
4You: WSU goes back to school, Sedgwick Co. Zoo celebrates elephant's 50th birthday
On August 18, 2021, the City of Derby approved the use of electric scooters in town.
Derby approves electric scooters