Body found in NW Wichita

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in northwest Wichita on Tuesday.

Sedgwick County dispatchers said the body was found around 4:45 p.m. near 37th Street North and Hoover.

A ranger with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism made the discovery and called 911.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

