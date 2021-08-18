Body found in NW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in northwest Wichita on Tuesday.

Sedgwick County dispatchers said the body was found around 4:45 p.m. near 37th Street North and Hoover.

A ranger with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism made the discovery and called 911.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

