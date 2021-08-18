Advertisement

Salina native Adrianna Franch traded to KC NWSL

United States goalkeeper Adrianna Franch is introduced during a send-off ceremony ahead of the...
United States goalkeeper Adrianna Franch is introduced during a send-off ceremony ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup after an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP/KWCH) - The Portland Thorns have traded goalkeeper Adrianna Franch to KC NWSL in exchange for goalkeeper Abby Smith and $150,000 in allocation money.

Franch, a Salina native, had been with the Thorns since the 2016 season, appearing in 65 matches with 198 saves and 26 shutouts. Franch was on the U.S. national team roster for the 2019 Women’s World Cup and more recently the Tokyo Olympics.

“This move is even more special to me as my life and career have come full-circle and I’m proud to represent the greater Kansas City area and play in front of the community,” said Franch. “I know what Angie and Chris Long are capable of and what their commitment is to the club and our sport. I am very excited to see what the future holds for my new club.”

The move to Kansas City will be a homecoming of sorts for Franch. Franch grew up in Salina where excelled in soccer and basketball at Salina South High School.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

