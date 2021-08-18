Sedgwick County addressing spacing concerns with increased COVID testing demand

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As hospital beds in Sedgwick County fill up with patients being treated for COVID-19, Sedgwick County is working to handle an increase in people in need of testing for the virus. Wednesday afternoon, Sedgwick County updated its hospital status to “critical” for the first time in six months. The delta variant is beginning to overwhelm testing centers, as well as hospitals.

Sedgwick County is seeing a familiar problem at testing centers.

“The site we’re using currently just doesn’t have enough space,” Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell said.

With long lines at testing centers, it’s becoming more difficult to social distance.

“The question was, if you go to the one test site here in the county,” Howell said. “We don’t want to actually cause some risk because people can’t socially distance while they’re in that test site.”

Since testing decreased over the last six months, Sedgwick County transitioned the testing center to a much smaller building at Sedgwick County Park. The building is so small, it’s almost impossible to social distance. County leaders fear it could lead to more exposures. The county introduced a new solution in hopes of cutting down on crowds in line for COVID-19 testing.

“So we’re going to we’re going to solve that problem from the online virtual rating system,” Howell said. “...For somebody that wants to go out and get tested, they can actually go on their cell phone, get an exact appointment on their phone, show up and get recognized. Come in and get that test. (Of) course all the testing is free.”

