Sedgwick County Commission holds off on funding for Mayflower Clinic due to Michael O’Donnell ties

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Commissioners delayed payment to a Wichita health care provider for its connection to former Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell.

The clinic was asking for $36,000 to fund a new mental health program – but didn’t disclose the former commissioner’s involvement in the clinic as its executive director.

O’Donnell resigned last November for his involvement in a false attack ad against Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.

Before that, in 2018, O’Connell was also convicted, then acquitted of money laundering and wire fraud for using campaign funds to pay his friends.

“When someone has been charged by the federal government for crimes handling money and you come and ask for money there is a red flag that goes up with me,” Cruse said.

Cruse said she was unaware of O’Donnell’s involvement with Mayflower Clinic until Tuesday’s meeting.

Some commissioners say Mayflower Clinic’s new initiative would take stress off Sedgwick County ComCare by helping with mental health crises.

“If Michael O’Donnell wasn’t involved in this we wouldn’t even be having this discussion,” Commissioner David Dennis said, “it would have breezed by because our number one issue is behavioral health.”

The clinic said O’Donnell’s role is related to fundraising and administrative duties and said they did not disclose his employment because they did not want to politicize the issue.

Commission chair Pete Meitzner said the Mayflower Clinic could submit another proposal for commissioners to consider.

