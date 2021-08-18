Advertisement

Sedgwick County hospitals move to ‘critical’ stage for COVID-19

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hospitals in Sedgwick County have moved to a critical stage when it comes to caring for patients with COVID-19.

The news comes facilities strain to treat patients with the virus locally and from other locations around the state.

According to the Area Hospital Status Assessment, there are now 180 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 compared to 147 on Monday; 61 are now in the ICU compared to 56 a couple of days ago. The county added 142 cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday and two new deaths.

In Kansas, there were 3,006 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, 62 new deaths and 98 new hospitalizations. The state says 43.8% of Kansans have been fully vaccinated.

