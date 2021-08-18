Advertisement

Sedgwick County to host vaccine clinics at 8 Wichita high schools

FILE - COVID-19 shots for kids
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 vaccination clinics at eight high schools in the Wichita school district.

Vaccinations are available for anyone age 12 or older. For students ages 12-15, a parent must accompany the student in order to grant permission for the student to receive the vaccine. Students ages 16-17 may bring an ID with their date of birth (driver’s license) and parents will be called to confirm consent. Anyone age 18 and above may sign their own consent for vaccination.

No appointment is needed. Here is a list of the clinics:

  • Thursday, August 19, 5 - 8 p.m. - Heights High School
  • Friday, August 20, 5 - 8 p.m. - Southeast High School
  • Sunday, August 22, 1 - 5 p.m. - East High School
  • Monday, August 23, 5 - 8 p.m. - South High School
  • Tuesday, August 24, 5 - 8 p.m. - North High School
  • Wednesday, August 25, 5 - 8 p.m. - West High School
  • Thursday, August 26, 4 - 7 p.m. - Northeast Magnet High School
  • Friday, August 27, 5 - 8 p.m. - Northwest High School

