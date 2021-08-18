Advertisement

Thunderstorms return to Kansas, but remain spotty

Best chances will be in northwest Kansas Thursday then shift east Friday
Storms return to western Kansas Thursday
Storms return to western Kansas Thursday(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says thunderstorms will return to Kansas Thursday, but highest chances will remain in far northwest Kansas. Another chance comes Friday, but those storms will once again be hit and miss for south central and eastern Kansas. The least likely areas of the state to get rain will be southwest and central Kansas.

Early Thursday, clouds and some drizzle will be possible. Sunshine in the afternoon will warm temperatures to near 90 for much of the state, but lower 90s are forecast for the west. Gusty winds should remain out of the south.

Friday, storm chances will be focused over areas east of I-135, and it will include a chance for some severe weather. Quarter size hail and wind gusts to 60 will be possible heading into the evening hours. Temperatures will be cooling to the 80s in western Kansas with mid 90s farther east.

More storms could impact southern Kansas Saturday evening and a few could be severe.

Expect heat, wind, and sunshine for Sunday and Monday as highs go back above normal.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: AM drizzle, then partly cloudy. A few storms possible. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 89.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 10-20. Low: 73.

Fri: High: 96 Partly cloudy & hot. A few storms overnight.

Sat: High: 91 Low: 70 Becoming partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Sun: High: 95 Low: 72 Decreasing clouds; breezy.

Mon: High: 97 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 98 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 96 Low: 73 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 34-year-old Latoya McCurn on Tuesday (8/17/21) in connection with the...
Woman arrested for first-degree murder in deadly SE Wichita stabbing
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office responded after a man's body was found Tuesday, Aug. 17...
Man’s death investigated as suicide after body found in NW Wichita
The family of 3-year-old Abiel Zapata Valenzuela filed a wrongful death lawsuit stating there...
Family files lawsuit in death of 3-year-old boy at Wichita dentist office
One person is critically hurt and another has suffered serious injuries after a crash near...
2 people injured in south Wichita crash
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita school district seeks to offer clarity on COVID testing policy

Latest News

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet and comfortable morning across Kansas
Wind-blown warm-up Wednesday
Storm chances return later this week.
Dry & warm Wednesday, storms return later this week
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet and comfortable morning across Kansas with wake-up...
Near normal temperatures this afternoon
More rain chances are coming late in the week.
Gradually warmer; more rain still to come