Thunderstorms return to Kansas, but remain spotty

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says thunderstorms will return to Kansas Thursday, but highest chances will remain in far northwest Kansas. Another chance comes Friday, but those storms will once again be hit and miss for south central and eastern Kansas. The least likely areas of the state to get rain will be southwest and central Kansas.

Early Thursday, clouds and some drizzle will be possible. Sunshine in the afternoon will warm temperatures to near 90 for much of the state, but lower 90s are forecast for the west. Gusty winds should remain out of the south.

Friday, storm chances will be focused over areas east of I-135, and it will include a chance for some severe weather. Quarter size hail and wind gusts to 60 will be possible heading into the evening hours. Temperatures will be cooling to the 80s in western Kansas with mid 90s farther east.

More storms could impact southern Kansas Saturday evening and a few could be severe.

Expect heat, wind, and sunshine for Sunday and Monday as highs go back above normal.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: AM drizzle, then partly cloudy. A few storms possible. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 89.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 10-20. Low: 73.

Fri: High: 96 Partly cloudy & hot. A few storms overnight.

Sat: High: 91 Low: 70 Becoming partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Sun: High: 95 Low: 72 Decreasing clouds; breezy.

Mon: High: 97 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 98 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 96 Low: 73 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.