Advertisement

Toddler in car stolen from Kansas City gas station found safe

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police say a 2-year-old girl who was in a car stolen from a Kansas City, Missouri, gas station has been found safe.

Police say the girl was in the back of the car when it was stolen around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday from a gas station across from Central Park.

Police say the girl was found nearly two hours later in Kansas City, Kansas, after a woman called police to say a young child was in her backyard.

Police say she was unharmed, and officers in Kansas City, Missouri, drove the mother to her child. The stolen car was found abandoned several blocks away.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 34-year-old Latoya McCurn on Tuesday (8/17/21) in connection with the...
Woman arrested for first-degree murder in deadly SE Wichita stabbing
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office responded after a man's body was found Tuesday, Aug. 17...
Man’s death investigated as suicide after body found in NW Wichita
The family of 3-year-old Abiel Zapata Valenzuela filed a wrongful death lawsuit stating there...
Family files lawsuit in death of 3-year-old boy at Wichita dentist office
One person is critically hurt and another has suffered serious injuries after a crash near...
2 people injured in south Wichita crash
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita school district seeks to offer clarity on COVID testing policy

Latest News

Vaccines save lives
Sedgwick County begins offering booster shots for COVID-19
Stephanie the Elephant
4You: WSU goes back to school, Sedgwick Co. Zoo celebrates elephant's 50th birthday
Generic image of police line
Investigation continues in Feb. shooting death of woman in Phillipsburg
On August 18, 2021, the City of Derby approved the use of electric scooters in town.
Derby approves electric scooters