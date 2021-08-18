Advertisement

Wichita City Council eyes further improvements to Stryker Sports Complex

Stryker Sports Complex
Stryker Sports Complex(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council on Tuesday took action toward moving ahead with additional improvements to the Stryker Sports Complex near K-96 and Greenwich Road. The council unanimously approved a motion to direct city staff to follow an expedited request for proposal (RFP) process for the design of approximately $1 million in improvements that include expansion to locker rooms and safety netting, among several upgrades.

As the complex continues to host national tournaments for sports including soccer, lacrosse, football and field hockey, owners hope to host tournaments for colleges, which they say will require the additional renovations and expansion.

They currently have $22 million to help with renovations. However, the current proposal allows for an extra $1 million for additional improvements geared toward putting the complex in stronger position to host national and collegiate tournaments.

