Wichita school district seeks to offer clarity on COVID testing policy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Four days into the school year, Wichita parents have already reached out with concerns after being notified that their children were exposed to COVID-19 at school.

With masks strongly recommended, but not required by the district, Wichita Public Schools is enforcing a testing policy upon exposure that will depend on a child’s vaccination status and whether they were wearing a mask, as well as the status of the person who exposed them to the virus. Eyewitness News spoke with the district to clarify how that process works.

One parent of a Northeast Magnet High School student shared an email with Eyewitness News she received from the school that said her son was a high-risk close contact. The message went on to say the teen would be tested for the next eight days. The district’s policy says a close contact is someone who has been within six feet of a confirmed COVID case for 10 minutes or longer, regardless of mask usage or if they were coughed on or sneezed on.

The policy says there are two types of contacts. The first is low-risk contact, which means a student or staff member was exposed to a positive case, but both were wearing masks at the time of exposure. Low-risk contact means the student or staff member can continue to attend school, but they must wear a mask for 14 days from the last date of contact and remain symptom free. They do not have to get tested.

If a student or staff member is a high-risk contact, which means one or both the close contact and the positive case were not wearing a mask at the time of exposure, they must get daily rapid antigen testing for eight days at school, remain symptom free and continue to wear a mask for 14 days after contact with the positive test, regardless of past vaccination status or past history of COVID infection. To clarify, those tests are given daily at school.

For the parent who spoke with Eyewitness News, it’s a frustrating situation.

“My son has done what he needs to do. He has been vaccinated, he always wears a mask,” she said. “He is saying, ‘how can I be put in this situation when I do everything I need to do to combat this virus?’”

Any positive test will be sent home and must isolate for a minimum of 10 days and remain fever free for 72 hours without medication. A school nurse will follow up with contact tracing. The district says you will be notified immediately by email land phone if your student is a confirmed close contact. For high-risk contacts, if you don’t consent to the daily rapid antigen test, the student or staff member must remain home for a minimum of 10 days.

For high-risk contacts, the district says the student or staff member will be tested immediately each morning and will be held until the results are back, which takes about 15 minutes. The district says there are plenty of tests available to make sure it can carry out testing protocol all semester, but are currently not keeping track of the number of tests being administered each day.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.