Wind-blown warm-up Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet and comfortable morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 60s to around 70 degrees. Later today under a mostly sunny sky, expect highs in the near-normal lower 90s.

The breeze is back today. Expect a south wind between 10 and 20 mph to gust even higher at times. Winds will stay strong on Thursday and Friday before subsiding on Saturday.

Another cold front will sweep through the state on Thursday night and Friday before stalling out on Saturday. Several rounds of rain and storms, possibly strong to severe, are in the forecast Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, though the exact timing of each round is uncertain.

On the other side of the weekend weather maker is summertime heat. Temperatures will trend back into the 90s to near 100 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 90.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly clouds. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms. Wind: S/SE 10-20; gusty. High: 92.

Fri: Low: 73. High: 96. Partly cloudy, breezy; evening storms possible.

Sat: Low: 70. High: 91. Partly cloudy; chance of evening storms.

Sun: Low: 70. High: 95. Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer.

Mon: Low: 72. High: 97. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Tue: Low: 74. High: 98. Mostly sunny and hot.

