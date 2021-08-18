Advertisement

Wind-blown warm-up Wednesday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet and comfortable morning across Kansas
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet and comfortable morning across Kansas(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet and comfortable morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 60s to around 70 degrees. Later today under a mostly sunny sky, expect highs in the near-normal lower 90s.

The breeze is back today. Expect a south wind between 10 and 20 mph to gust even higher at times. Winds will stay strong on Thursday and Friday before subsiding on Saturday.

Another cold front will sweep through the state on Thursday night and Friday before stalling out on Saturday. Several rounds of rain and storms, possibly strong to severe, are in the forecast Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, though the exact timing of each round is uncertain.

On the other side of the weekend weather maker is summertime heat. Temperatures will trend back into the 90s to near 100 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 90.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly clouds. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms. Wind: S/SE 10-20; gusty. High: 92.

Fri: Low: 73. High: 96. Partly cloudy, breezy; evening storms possible.

Sat: Low: 70. High: 91. Partly cloudy; chance of evening storms.

Sun: Low: 70. High: 95. Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer.

Mon: Low: 72. High: 97. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Tue: Low: 74. High: 98. Mostly sunny and hot.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Tuesday afternoon after a shooting in southeast Wichita.
Police investigate man’s death in SE Wichita, person of interest in custody
The family of 3-year-old Abiel Zapata Valenzuela filed a wrongful death lawsuit stating there...
Family files lawsuit in death of 3-year-old boy at Wichita dentist office
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office responded after a man's body was found Tuesday, Aug. 17...
Body found in NW Wichita
One person is critically hurt and another has suffered serious injuries after a crash near...
2 people injured in south Wichita crash
Ronald Schemm, 43, of Emporia is facing multiple charges after officials say he led a...
Emporia man arrested for attempted murder after overnight standoff

Latest News

Storm chances return later this week.
Dry & warm Wednesday, storms return later this week
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet and comfortable morning across Kansas with wake-up...
Near normal temperatures this afternoon
More rain chances are coming late in the week.
Gradually warmer; more rain still to come
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says similar to Sunday morning, we are waking up to a few storms...
Workweek starts with a few storms