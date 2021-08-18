Advertisement

Winfield school board votes to modify indoor mask mandate

Winfield High School
Winfield High School(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - Masks will no longer be required in the classroom for Winfield students and staff. The school board voted, 4-2, Tuesday night, with one abstention, to only highly encourage them throughout the school day.

Masks will be still be required in high-density and high-traffic areas, such as commons areas, large group gatherings, indoor assemblies and concerts, according to Superintendant Dr. Nathan Reed.

Masks will also be required for those who ride schools buses or other public transportation provided by the district, per federal mandate.

Dr. Reed's video - August 18, 2021 BOE president, Dr. Ed Loeb's, motion that was approved at the special BOE meeting...

Posted by USD 465 - Winfield on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

