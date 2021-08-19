Advertisement

Butler County man drowns in Minnesota lake

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Butler County man drowned at a lake in Minnesota earlier this week. CBS Minnesota reports 66-year-old Edward Rando, of Towanda, drowned Monday in Ruth Lake in the Minnesota town of Emily, about 145 miles north of Minneapolis.

CBS Minnesota says deputies responded to reports of an unconscious man who had been retrieved from the water Monday afternoon near the lake access. The station reports that nearby boaters said Rando had been swimming by a pontoon when he became “distressed,” “and after several attempts to get a flotation device to him, he became unresponsive. The victim was brought to shore and life-saving measures were performed with no success,” CBS Minnesota reports.

After life-saving measures were unsuccessfully performed, the station reports that Rando died at the scene.

