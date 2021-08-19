A cold front increases storm chances Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says thunderstorms will be possible in Kansas through Sunday morning. Some of the storms pose a risk of gusty winds and heavy rainfall, but widespread severe weather is not likely. Heaviest rainfall will happen in south central and eastern Kansas.

A cold front moving into central and eastern Kansas Friday afternoon will set the stage for storms. Best chances will be east of a Medicine Lodge to Salina line after 4pm. Highs will be in the 80s for far western Kansas (behind the front), while farther east it will be 90s.

Some leftover rain is possible early Saturday in southern Kansas, but the afternoon will be dry with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. You may notice less humidity in northern Kansas Saturday afternoon.

Scattered storms return for Saturday night, especially over southern Kansas.

Things start heating up Sunday and another heat wave may be unfolding in the first half of next week.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 10-15. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; chance of storms (after 4pm). Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 94.

Tomorrow Night: Showers and storms; mostly cloudy. Wind: SE/E 5-15. Low: 70.

Sat: High: 89 Mostly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Sun: High: 94 Low: 70 Decreasing clouds; breezy.

Mon: High: 97 Low: 72 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 98 Low: 74 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 97 Low: 73 Partly cloudy; a few evening storms.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

