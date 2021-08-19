Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash

GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. (WCCO) - A Wisconsin couple are being remembered for their generosity by their two college-age daughters. The parents both died after a crash involving their all-terrain vehicle.

A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis just past their driveway as they pulled a trailer with their ATV two weeks ago. They spent 10 days in the hospital before they died hours apart within arm’s length.

“I think they put their hands over, so they could hold hands. I think if it had to come to this, this was the best way they could have handled that: both of them going out together,” said Jordin Jarvis, the couple’s 21-year-old daughter.

She and her 19-year-old sister, Jessica Jarvis, are now orphans.

“Feeling extremely sad and extremely lost to feeling almost numb and nothing at all, like this isn’t even happening,” Jessica Jarvis said.

“I think that’s probably the hardest part for me is I keep expecting to see them again and they’re not there,” Jordin Jarvis said.

The college students say that when the crash happened, their parents were on the way to share gifts with neighbors from the garden on their farm, land that is now in their children’s care.

“Always sharing whatever they could with people, always helping in any way that they could,” Jessica Jarvis said.

The sisters are left holding onto their memories and their parents’ wedding rings, as they recall the lessons planted into them.

“I think the two main messages that Mom and Dad would want people to take is family time is the most important time,” Jordin Jarvis said.

“And sharing and doing what you can for others and just giving away what you can to those who need it,” Jessica Jarvis said.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

