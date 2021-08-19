Cowley County, Creekstone Beef partner to hold community-wide vaccine event

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cowley County Health Department and Creekstone Beef are partnering to offer the COVID-19 vaccine in Arkansas City.

The COVID-19 Community Vaccine Clinic will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Agri-Business Building, 712 W. Washington Ave in Arkansas City.

All three vaccines will be available to the public. The Johnson and Johnson is one dose, while Moderna and Pfizer are two doses.

Each vaccine recipient will receive a five-pound chub of ground beef, Creekstone burger lunch and t-shirt while supplies last. Vaccine recipients will also be entered into a raffle drawing to receive a product monthly for 12 months. You must be 18 or older to enter.

You can make your appointment by visiting the Cowley County Health Department’s Online COVID-19 Vaccination Scheduler.

