Dog stabbed in deadly Lawrence attack expected to recover

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - The Lawrence Humane Society says that a dog that was stabbed at a grocery store in an attack that killed its owner is expected to recover.

The organization said in a social media post said that the dog, named Bear, sustained a stab wound to his side early Wednesday in the attack at a Dillons store in Lawrence. The dog’s owner has not yet been identified.

The Lawrence Humane Society said that the dog initially was in shock, but his wound had been repaired and his prognosis is good.

Police arrested 54-year-old Robert Earl Davis at the scene on suspicion of second-degree murder and cruelty to animals.

Many of you heard the news of the tragic incident this morning outside the Dillon's on 23rd St. in which a man was... Posted by Lawrence Humane Society on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.