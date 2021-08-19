Frustration for W. Kan. hospitals continues in struggle to transfer COVID patients in need of further care

NESS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Many hospitals in western Kansas are struggling to transfer COVID-19 patents who need further treatment. In Ness City, Ness County Hospital Nurse Practitioner William McDonald has faced frustrations, including hours spent on the phone in his effort to find a place for his COVID patient to get further treatment.

“We’ve had 14 states that have been entirely called for admission. I talked to several (Wednesday) night, one was in Des Moines, Iowa. They have beds, but they will not accept... Once you say the word, “COVID,” then they will not accept the patient,” McDonald said.

Currently, McDonald’s patient, Jeff Young, is stable, but he’s been battling COVID-19 for the past month and is struggling to keep his oxygen levels up. The problem for Young is that Ness County Hospital doesn’t have any ventilators and Young may soon need one.

Frustration is setting in as no hospitals have accepted Young. He said nothing is available among the search that’s included 26 hospitals in Kansas, as well as surrounding states.

“This is very alarming,” McDonald said. “Not only for the patient and their family, of course, but for us as providers. It comes down to the point that, number one, this patient needs a higher level of care. We don’t have that capability in this hospital and there is a chance (Young) may not make it out of here alive.”

Young is most concerned about the stress this is putting on his family and not knowing where he is going to end up. McDonald said he will continue to search and won’t give up trying to find Young a hospital that can offer him the further care he needs to pull through.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.