Garden City Board of Education seeking input on masking in schools

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said Wednesday a school mask mandate would protect...
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said Wednesday a school mask mandate would protect vaccine-ineligible children amid the coronavirus resurgence.(Storyblocks)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City’s Board of Education is seeking input from the community on masking in schools.

The board will hold a meeting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Clifford Hope Auditorium on the topic.

Those wishing to speak must sign up by noon through the superintendent’s office.

The meeting can be viewed online at the district’s YouTube channel.

