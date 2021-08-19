Hospitals close to running out of pediatric beds, status ‘critical’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the situation worsens at Kansas hospitals, the local impact extends to an added concern for children. Eyewitness News spoke with a local pediatrician who says hospitals are close to running out of beds for pediatric patients.

New numbers from Wesley Medical Center, in Wichita, show that the hospital has 83 COVID-positive patients. Only three of those are vaccinated, the hospital reported, and of the total, 40 are in the ICU and 28 are on a ventilator. Wesley said all of its COVID-19 patients in the ICU are unvaccinated.

Dr. Amy Seery, pediatrician with Ascension Via Christi said hospitals are close to running out of pediatric beds due to the increased number of children in the hospital with COVID-19 and other illnesses. She said if it gets to the point of hospitals running out of pediatric beds, there will be instances of hospitals having to turn away patients.

The Sedgwick County COVID-19 dashboard shows area hospitals back to critical status for the first time in months. Dr. Seery said she’s nervous for the months to come.

“What we’re noticing is a trend trend very similar in Texas and other southern states. We’re following them about two to four weeks behind and we’re getting very nervous because those hospital systems are in crisis mode,” Dr. Seery said. “They have run out of room for pediatric patients. We are very close to that point. Any given day, any given moment, I may or may not have a bed available for a child.”

If hospitals run out of room, said said, “that means a family may end up waiting hours upon hours in an emergency room or may even have to risk transfer to a different hospital system.”

“If our surrounding hospital systems are all at capacity, they may have to go along ways to get routine medical care,” Dr. Seery said. “So their child with a broken bone or appendicitis or other routine illness, may have to wait quite a long time to get that ideal care that we would like to provide.”

She offered guidance on how to help in improving the situation.

“If we can try to reduce kids getting sick in in mechanisms that we know work, will be incredibly helpful to take strain off the system and make sure when a family needs that bed, there is one waiting for them and their child,” Dr. Seery said. “The best thing that we can do right now is good hand washing, social distancing and, of course, wear a mask.”

