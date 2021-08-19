Advertisement

Iola man, business banned from doing business in Kansas, ordered to pay restitution, penalties

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) – A southeast Kansas man and his contracting company have been banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $18,000 in restitution and $40,000 in penalties for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Tuesday that Don Diebolt, of Iola, doing business as Diebolt LLC, was permanently banned from doing business in Kansas.

Allen County District Court Chief Judge Daniel Creitz recently approved a default judgment in Allen County District Court after Diebolt failed to respond to a lawsuit the attorney general filed against him. Diebolt was ordered to pay two consumers a total of $18,384.11 in restitution. He was also fined $40,000 in civil penalties and ordered to pay the costs of the attorney general’s investigation.

Diebolt was accused of violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act by failing to provide goods to consumers after being paid, as well as making consumer transactions that were excessively one-sided in favor of the defendant.

More tips on staying safe from consumer fraud are available on the attorney general’s consumer protection website at www.InYourCornerKansas.org. A copy of the default judgment is available at www.InYourCornerKansas.org/judgments.

