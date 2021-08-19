KDHE suspends license for W. Wichita daycare, numerous violations observed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Thursday, Aug. 19, announced that it’s issued an Emergency of Suspension to a childcare center in west Wichita. The KDHE outlined at least a dozen violations in explaining the decision for suspension at We R Kids in the 10000 of West 13th Street.

“State law allows the Secretary of KDHE to issue such an order when, in the opinion of the Secretary, the order is necessary to protect children in the home from any potential threat to health or safety,” the KDHE explained.

The KDHE said an onsite complaint survey was conducted during which it uncovered the violations that included an observation that the licensee, WRK CORP, “is not operating within the strict regard for the health, safety and welfare of children in care.”

The license for the center, effective Sept. 1, 2020, allowed for a maximum of 98 children that were separated into seven groups, or “units.”

Among the violations, it was noted that “a staff member did not demonstrate sound judgment and an understanding of children when the staff member taped a child’s shoes to her feet so that the child could not remove the shoes.”

The KDHE said the survey found that a We R Kids staff member with a doctor’s note excusing absence from work was told by WRK CORP to come to work. A couple violations related to naptime, including a 5-week-old infant left sleeping in a bouncer and not moved to a crib or playpen.

The KDHE reported the minimum staff-to-child ratio was not maintained in two units with one room having one staff member with 10 toddlers.

WRK CORP also failed to provide identifying information necessary to complete background checks to KDHE before allowing two employees to work at We R Kids.

“The facility knowingly allowed two prohibited persons to maintain employment at the facility in violation of (state law),” the KDHE reported. "

The KDHE reported that in two instances, We R Kids was notified of an employee being prohibited to work at the facility and in both cases, the employees continued working, one under a different name.

The KDHE said the Emergency Order of Suspension is effective immediately and “remains in effect until the issuance of an order rescinding this order.”

