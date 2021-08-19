Advertisement

Local company reacts to vaccine directive for nursing home employees

By Anna Auld
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his plans to combat the surge of COVID-19 cases and encourage more people to get vaccinated. The president’s plan is for adults to receive booster shots eight months after they receive their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. He also ordered the Department of Health and Human Services to require nursing homes to have all staff vaccinated in order to participate in Medicare and Medicaid.

Increasingly more employers are requiring workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and many hospitals are requiring it for healthcare workers as they work directly with patients and those who are sick. Eyewitness News spoke with one company that said this move by the president is the right one.

“I applaud what Biden is doing today because it’s just necessary,” said ComfortCare Homes owner Doug Stark.

Stark’s company converts large ranch homes into licensed nursing homes. That work has been going on for nearly 30 years.

“This too shall pass and after 28 years of doing this, we have had all sorts of obstacles and we always got over them and we will get over this one,” Stark said.

That obstacle is the COVID-19 pandemic. Stark said getting people vaccinated, especially healthcare workers, who, like Star, deal with some of the most vulnerable populations.

“I hope we don’t go back into a scenario where we have to tell families not to come back in,” Stark said.

He said there is one way to get through this as a community. And that’s to do your part.

“At some point, the entire healthcare field will be mandated, so if you’ve chosen to be a healthcare worker, then getting a vaccine is part of the deal,” Stark said.

Stark said he’s also giving $100 to employees who can prove they are vaccinated, but says that will end in a few months when that will be required, not only by his company, but also the federal government.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

