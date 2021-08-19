McAdams Recreation Center to be renamed for Carl Brewer

Advertisement

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One week into the school year, and nurses in Wichita Public Schools are already speaking out about the district’s COVID-19 testing policy. It requires them to test students and staff for eight days straight under certain circumstances.

Brent Lewis is the president of the Wichita Teachers Union. He said in the first week of school, nurses reached out to the union voicing their concerns about the testing policy, saying the workload is hard to manage. Now, he said, the union is working with the district to try and find a solution.

“We heard concern from our nurses right away so we have conducted surveying and gathered some personal accounts so we can share with our district administration and start to work on a solution which we are doing as we speak,” said Lewis.

He said some nurses say the current policy is not sustainable. It requires nurses to test close contacts they weren’t wearing a mask when exposed to the virus, or if the positive person wasn’t wearing a mask.

“The concern is that the nurses are conducting testing on-site in their buildings, in addition to the contact tracing and their normal duties, as they have performed in the past. And really, that’s the concern, that that is a sustainable situation for our nurses and schools,” said Lewis.

He said the union has heard from a majority of its nurses and is waiting for the district’s response.

“We are going to work diligently to make sure that it is resolved in a timely fashion,” Lewis said.

One school nurse who did not want to speak on camera said the testing and contact tracing is hard to keep up with. She called it a very stressful situation.

The Wichita school district said it is aware of schools where there is a concern due to the testing load, and it is reviewing several possible solutions moving forward.

