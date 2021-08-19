Advertisement

Prayer walk held for Salina COVID-19 patients, healthcare workers

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many people in Salina spent their Wednesday evening paying tribute to health care workers and COVID-19 patients in their community.

The prayer walk at Salina Regional Health Center was organized by two women who currently have family members battling COVID-19.

They wanted to show their appreciation for health care workers and let their hospitalized family members know they aren’t forgotten.

“These doctors and nurses are working so hard hopefully this prayer walk strengthens them more and lends themselves to know they have a community support group here,” Rachel Hinde-Constantino said.

As of Wednesday night, 19 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Saline County.

