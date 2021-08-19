Wichita State scholarship to cover tuition, fees for eligible Sedgwick County freshmen

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Starting fall 2022, any qualified high school senior who is a resident of Sedgwick County will be eligible to receive a scholarship covering unmet tuition and fee costs to attend Wichita State University.

The Shocker Promise scholarship was previously only available to qualified students who live in the Shocker Neighborhood. Now, it has been extended to all eligible incoming first-time freshmen who live in Sedgwick County.

“Wichita State has always been an affordable option for local students,” says Sheelu Surender, executive director of Financial Aid and Scholarships. “But through this scholarship we have gone a step further to remove all financial barriers that often prevent exceptional-need students from considering it as an option to accomplish their educational goals.”

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must:

Be a U.S. citizen or eligible noncitizen.

Be a Sedgwick County, Kansas, resident living in the county at the time of application to Wichita State.

Be eligible for the federal Pell Grant.

Annual family income of $50,000 or less.

Be admitted for fall as a first-time freshman by Feb. 1 (graduated high school during 2021-2022 academic year).

Submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by March 1 for priority consideration.

Minimum 2.5 high school GPA.

Enroll full-time (complete 30 hours each academic year in the fall/spring/summer semesters) in a baccalaureate degree program.

Shocker Promise funding awarded on a first-come, first-served basis and is renewable for four years.

