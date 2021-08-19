Advertisement

Thunderstorm threat returns Thursday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a warmer and muggy morning across Kansas
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a warmer and muggy morning across Kansas(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a warmer and muggy morning across Kansas and that will set the stage for a few showers and storms this afternoon. While the severe threat is low, some of the storms may produce heavy rainfall and gusty wind.

The best chance of storms will take place between noon and 5 pm in the Wichita area. However, additional storms over western Kansas this afternoon and evening will move east overnight and may impact central Kansas after midnight.

A cold front will continue to sweep through the state on Friday before stalling out on Saturday. Storms are a safe bet on Friday afternoon and evening followed by another round of rain and storms on Saturday evening into the night.

On the other side of the weekend weather maker is summertime heat. Temperatures will trend back into the 90s to near 100 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy; isolated showers/storms. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 90.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; isolated storm late. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; chance of evening storms. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 96.

Sat: Low: 70. High: 91. Mostly sunny; isolated evening/overnight storms.

Sun: Low: 72. High: 95. Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer.

Mon: Low: 73. High: 97. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Tue: Low: 74. High: 98. Mostly sunny and hot.

Wed: Low: 74. High: 97. Increasing clouds; storms possible late.

