Wichita police ask for help in search for missing 12-year-old

Aiden Wallace
Aiden Wallace(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for help in the search for a 12-year-old boy reported missing since late Wednesday afternoon. Police say Aiden Wallace didn’t arrive home after getting off of the school bus at about 4 p.m.

He was last seen in the area of Harry and Bedell (near Harry and Webb Road) in southeast Wichita. Aiden stands about 5′4 and weighs about 100 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khakis. If you see the boy or know where he could be, call 911.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

