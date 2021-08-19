Advertisement

Wichita Police helping drivers clear traffic warrants

Second Chance Thursday
Second Chance Thursday(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police officers are back next week to help people clear traffic warrants.

Second Chance Thursday will be held Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Bethel Life Center, 3777 South Meridian.

Second Chance Thursday is an opportunity for people with suspended licenses to clear their warrants without facing jail time. Traffic warrants in Wichita, include drive on suspended, no proof of insurance, speeding, or parking, but does not include DUIs.

Since the start of the program, 568 traffic warrants have been cleared.

**SECOND CHANCE THURSDAY IS BACK!**

Posted by Wichita Police Department on Thursday, August 12, 2021

“The looks on their faces is what makes it worth it. They come in scared, nervous, thinking they’re going to jail. We’re like, ‘No, here’s your new court date. Make sure you go, so, you don’t get another warrant. And, here’s some information to help you get your license back.’ Some people are just elated,” said Officer Lori Kimrey of the Wichita Police Department.

In June, Joe Langkiet was able to get a restricted license on the same day he cleared his traffic warrant.

“I got tired of asking for rides from my wife, my grandkids. I had 3 cars and I had to have everybody drive me around ‘cause I didn’t want to get caught driving on a suspended,” said Langkiet.

Langkiet returned to the site of Second Chance Thursday to thanks the officers. His photos was shared on Chief Gordon Ramsay’s Facebook page.

Helping People Clear their Warrants The most recent WPD Second Chance Thursday had over 101 people come in for help...

Posted by Police Chief Gordon Ramsay on Monday, July 5, 2021

According to the Kansas Department of Revenue, in early July, there were 205,844 total driver’s license suspensions in the state. Of those, 52,219 were Sedgwick County drivers.

Kansans with suspended licenses can find more information about reinstatement by click here.

