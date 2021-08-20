Amber Alert extended for missing kids from Utah, possibly traveling with suspect to Wash.

PRICE, Utah (Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued out of Utah for two children has been extended to Nevada as officials believe a suspect involved is traveling with the kids to Washington.

Eight-year-old Manson Rowley and six-year-old Arson Mangum were last seen on Wednesday in Price, Utah, according to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They are believed to be traveling with 33-year-old Derek Rowley and headed to Washington in a gold 2004 Chevy Silverado with Washington license plate number C66780T.

Manson is described to be 3 feet, 11 inches tall, weigh about 50 pound and have blond hair and blue eyes. Arson is about 3 feet, 5 inches tall, weigh about 30 pounds and also has blond hair and blue eyes.

A photo of the boys was not provided. They were last seen wearing pajamas.

Derek Rowley is described to be six feet tall and weigh about 190 pounds. He has blond hair, blues eyes and several tattoos, including one of a crown on the left side of his neck and a skull on his right hand.

The Chevy Silverado was described to be hauling a white fifth wheel camp trailer with the Washington license plate number 51311AE.

Anyone with information about the boys and their whereabouts is urged to call the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office at 435-637-0890

