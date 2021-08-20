Barry Sanders tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita native Barry Sanders announced Friday via Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
The former Detroit Lions star said he is vaccinated and does not have any symptoms.
Sanders said he will stay in until he gets the “green light” from doctors.
He said he’ll be ready for the Sept. 12 game when the Detroit Lions take on the San Francisco 49ers.
