Barry Sanders tests positive for COVID-19

Former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders, a member of the NFL Hall of Fame, appears...
Former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders, a member of the NFL Hall of Fame, appears during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The Lions named 39 players to its all-time team. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita native Barry Sanders announced Friday via Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The former Detroit Lions star said he is vaccinated and does not have any symptoms.

Sanders said he will stay in until he gets the “green light” from doctors.

He said he’ll be ready for the Sept. 12 game when the Detroit Lions take on the San Francisco 49ers.

