Barry Sanders tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita native Barry Sanders announced Friday via Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The former Detroit Lions star said he is vaccinated and does not have any symptoms.

Sanders said he will stay in until he gets the “green light” from doctors.

He said he’ll be ready for the Sept. 12 game when the Detroit Lions take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Despite being double vaccinated, wearing a mask, and taking all the precautions I could... I tested positive for COVID. I don't have any symptoms, but am staying in until I get the green light from the Docs. I will be ready to go for @49ers on 9/12 @Lions @NFL pic.twitter.com/K13d32wEzv — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) August 20, 2021

