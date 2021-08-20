Advertisement

Evening storms tracking across Kansas

A few could be severe; pockets of heavy rain
A few severe storms will track through the area before 10pm
A few severe storms will track through the area before 10pm(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says thunderstorms will track across central and eastern Kansas throughout the evening, but in the overnight, much of the rain will be in south central and southeast Kansas. Severe weather is not likely in the overnight.

Lower humidity and cooler temperatures are on the way for much of the state Saturday. Morning lows will be in the 50s and 60s with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It doesn’t look like there will be any storms throughout the day, but scattered showers and some storms will redevelop along the Oklahoma state line later in the night. Those storms will try to push northeast, but shouldn’t be severe.

The end of the weekend heats up. Sunday afternoon will see a return to sunshine with south winds picking up a bit. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with a significant increase in humidity statewide.

Next week will be hot with gusty winds from the south. We should expect highs to be in the upper 90s to near 100 for several days in a row. Although a few storms may develop in northern Kansas Tuesday or Wednesday evenings, it doesn’t appear rain will be all that likely throughout the week.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms; some with heavy rain. Wind: S/N 5-15. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 88.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds; a few storms late. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 70.

Sun: High: 94 Decreasing clouds. A bit breezy.

Mon: High: 98 Low: 73 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 99 Low: 74 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 99 Low: 75 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Thu: High: 97 Low: 74 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 73 Mostly sunny; breezy.

