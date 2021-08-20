Gov. Kelly orders flags at half-staff for firefighter electrocuted in Morton County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags at half-staff for a firefighter who died in Morton County earlier this week.

Josh Schwindt was electrocuted while responding to an accident south of Rolla on Sunday afternoon.

The Morton County Emergency Management said Schwindt was searching for victims from a rollover when he was shocked by a damaged power line. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

A funeral service was set to take place on Friday. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Schwindt family.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.