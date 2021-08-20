Advertisement

Gov. Kelly orders flags at half-staff for firefighter electrocuted in Morton County

Funeral services were held on Friday for Josh Schwindt, a Morton County firefighter who was electrocuted while responding to a crash near Rolla.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags at half-staff for a firefighter who died in Morton County earlier this week.

Josh Schwindt was electrocuted while responding to an accident south of Rolla on Sunday afternoon.

The Morton County Emergency Management said Schwindt was searching for victims from a rollover when he was shocked by a damaged power line. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

A funeral service was set to take place on Friday. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Schwindt family.

