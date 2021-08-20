Heartspring’s CAREfest goes virtual

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Coronavirus is impacting non-profit events for the second year in a row.

Heartspring was planning to go big this year combining its Autism Care Walk and PedalFest into one big event called CareFest. But, organizers said the rise in COVID-19 in Sedgwick County forced them to cancel the in-person event.

“The health and safety of the children and families that we serve and the staff that have to be here and healthy to provide those services,” said Stacie Williamson, Heartspring’s Vice President for Advancement. “When we took all of that into account, we knew that it just wouldn’t be wise of us to then bring thousands of individuals onto our campus to support this event.”

The event is not canceled but will instead move online. Heartspring still hopes to reach its fundraising goal of $200,000 and is already halfway if you would like to donate, visit https://www.wichitacarefest.org/

Actress, author, TV host, wife, mother and philanthropist Holly Robinson Peete will still join Heartspring for live story reading before the Virtual CARE Walk. Holly and Heartspring are partnering with Storytime Village to host a 2nd read-aloud session of her book and a book signing on August 28 at the Ulrich Museum of Art. For more information on these events and revised schedules, visit www.wichitacarefest.org or www.storytimevillage.org.

“Heartspring and Storytime Village are honored to bring Mrs. Robinson Peete to Wichita in an effort to lift up all children and their families in need of services to help them live their best lives, said Williamson. “Together our missions hope to see children thrive and grow in all ways.”

