Advertisement

Kansas governor urges school districts to require masks

FILE - In this March 31, 2021, file photo, students wear masks as they wait in line for lunch...
FILE - In this March 31, 2021, file photo, students wear masks as they wait in line for lunch at Wyandotte County High School in Kansas City, Kan. Johnson County District Judge David Hauber, in Kansas' most populous county, has struck down as unconstitutional a state law requiring unusually speedy legal hearings for people challenging mask requirements and other COVID restrictions. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)((AP Photo/Charlie Riedel))
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is calling for school districts to require masks as hospitals buckle under the strain of increasingly young COVID-19 patients.

Kelly on Friday called the situation an “emergency” and urged people to get vaccinated.

She said that more COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the state on Wednesday than any other single day since the pandemic began. And she said intensive care units are at 100% capacity at six of the state’s largest hospitals amid a surge fueled by the delta variant and low vaccination rates.

Schools have been hit hard, with 154 clusters and 1,889 cases. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT was called out to a residence in the 1000 block of E. MacArthur on Thursday after a man...
Suspect in custody following standoff in south Wichita
ABC blocks, painted hand prints
KDHE suspends license for W. Wichita daycare, numerous violations observed
Sedgwick County, Kansas
WATCH LIVE: Sedgwick County commission discusses proposed indoor mask order
Iola man, business banned from doing business in Kansas, ordered to pay restitution, penalties
Ascension Via Christi Hospital needs donations of fleece blankets
Sedgwick County hospitals move to ‘critical’ stage for COVID-19

Latest News

Former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders, a member of the NFL Hall of Fame, appears...
Barry Sanders tests positive for COVID-19
Six staff members a Heartspring have tested positive for COVID-19.
Heartspring’s CAREfest goes virtual
Wichita State to offer $250 for vaccinated students, some to also receive $5K scholarship
A photo taken at an antibody clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., shows a patient lying on the floor.
Photo of COVID-19 patients lying on floor goes viral