Kansas governor urges school districts to require masks

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is calling for school districts to require masks as hospitals buckle under the strain of increasingly young COVID-19 patients.

Kelly on Friday called the situation an “emergency” and urged people to get vaccinated.

She said that more COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the state on Wednesday than any other single day since the pandemic began. And she said intensive care units are at 100% capacity at six of the state’s largest hospitals amid a surge fueled by the delta variant and low vaccination rates.

Schools have been hit hard, with 154 clusters and 1,889 cases.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.