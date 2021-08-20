Advertisement

Kansas: More people seek jobs as unemployment rises to 3.8%

Gov. Kelly updates on KDOL
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas’ unemployment rate rose slightly in July to 3.8%, and state labor officials said that the increase was tied to more people seeking work.

The state Department of Labor reported Friday that Kansas had about 5,900 more people working in private-sector, nonfarm jobs in July than in June. It was the second consecutive month that unemployment rose; it was 3.7% in June and 3.5% in May.

The labor force grew by about 2,400 people in July from June, while an additional 1,700 were unable to find jobs.

About 1.51 million people were in the labor force in July, and almost 58,000 were unemployed.

