Local laboratory offers insight into Pfizer vaccine’s antibody response

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new study from the University of Oxford shows that while the efficacy of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sees a decrease 90 days after the second dose, it’s most prominent in those over the age of 35. It’s similar to data the CDC has released and the justification for seeking approval for a booster dose of the vaccine.

To better understand the protection, it has some seeking out data.

“How can you determine you have adequate protection? A lot of people are looking at, obviously, COVID antibodies,” said Inflammatory Laboratories Director Gordon Ens.

That’s one of the services provided at Inflammatory Markers Laboratory. They’re seeing people who have been vaccinated and who had COVID-19 come in to see where their antibody levels are.

“We can’t quantify how much protection you actually have but we see that number going up after a vaccine, for example, and we start to see it come down afterward,” Ens said.

Ens said they provide people a number, anything 1,000 and higher shows COVID-19 antibodies. Ens said he ran the test on himself.

He said before getting the vaccine, his antibody number was 35. Two weeks after the second dose, it was 35,000. Gordon said there’s a lot they need to learn and it’s important to not make medical decisions based on the test, but use it in consult with your doctor.

“Pay attention to your own health. We have a lot of responsibility to look after ourselves,” he said.

To help understand the meaning of antibody numbers, Ens said the laboratory is running a small pilot study with volunteers. What he is hoping to see is a larger clinical study to more completely investigate COVID antibody information.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.