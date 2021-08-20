Advertisement

Local veterans discuss turmoil in Afghanistan, impact on mental health

By Anna Auld
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For veterans who served in Afghanistan, seeing footage of the unrest throughout the country could be especially difficult and triggering for those with post traumatic stress disorder, PTSD. Seeing instances of violence in Afghanistan’s cities and people desperately trying to leave can be emotional for anyone, especially for veterans who have served in the country over the past 20 years.

Eyewitness News on Friday spoke with two local veterans who served in Afghanistan about the turmoil in the nation and how the pictures and videos from there can be triggering.

Larry Curtis spent about one year in Afghanistan, serving in the Air Force. He said seeing footage of what’s happening in the country is difficult, as, he said, most of the locals were happy to have American troops there.

“It’s heartbreaking to see people rushing to get out of there, just knowing what’s happening,” Curtis said. “...I just feel bad for the pilots. I feel bad for the Afghan people. I feel bad for the troops.”

Jared Smith is a medic in the Army Reserves who spent five months serving in Afghanistan.

“It’s difficult to see people suffering, it’s difficult to see people hurting,” he said.

While Curtis and Smith say they don’t have PTSD, they know many do.

“No matter what side you are on, at the end of the day, taking someone’s life or seeing a friend’s life get taken, it takes a toll on people,” Curtis said.

Smith wants others to know that the work that was done in Afghanistan with the presence of U.S. troops wasn’t a waste.

“One thing that has frustrated me is the idea that, I see people talk about how we failed, and that couldn’t be farther from the truth because you go out to do something for someone else, a country or whatever else. And you do that, you give that person or those people (something) that they didn’t have before, then you succeeded,” he said.

While seeing the current events in Afghanistan unfold, Smith said there’s something that can help.

“The one thing I know I can do is pray and I know that works. I know it’s always something I can do,” he said.

If you know someone who may be struggling, reaching out is a step in the right direction. In addition to several veteran programs available, an immediately-available tool is the confidential Veteran Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255.

