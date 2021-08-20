Advertisement

Man convicted in gruesome killing of 4 in North Dakota

Jurors returned guilty verdicts Friday on all counts against Chad Isaak.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A jury has found a chiropractor and Navy veteran guilty in the gruesome killings of four people at a North Dakota property management firm.

Jurors returned guilty verdicts Friday on all counts against Chad Isaak, who was charged in the deaths of RJR Maintenance & Management co-owner Robert Fakler and employees Adam Fuehrer, William Cobb and Lois Cobb in April 2019.

Defense attorneys say police were under pressure to solve the case quickly and overlooked or ignored other possible suspects.

Prosecutors presented the case as a puzzle in which all of the pieces point to Isaak.

