New trial date set in Albert Wilson case

Albert Wilson gathered by a crowd of supporters after his release. (March 23, 2021)
Albert Wilson gathered by a crowd of supporters after his release. (March 23, 2021)(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - A new trial date has been set in the case of Albert Wilson.

The second trial for the native Wichitan is now set to begin on Feb. 28, 2022, according to the Lawrence Journal-World.

Wilson was convicted of rape in 2019 and sentenced to 12.5 years in prison. A Douglas County judge ordered a new trial in the 2016 case. She ruled that Wilson’s previous attorney did not provide effective legal counsel and didn’t present evidence that could have strongly led to a different outcome.

Following the ruling, the Douglas County District Attorney said she would work with Wilson’s new attorneys in hopes of resolving the case before a new trial.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that on Thursday the DA’s office offered Wilson a plea deal. Wilson and his attorneys have until Sept. 1 to accept it.

A plea deal means Wilson would have to plead guilty or no contest to fewer or lesser charges and an agreed-upon sentence.

