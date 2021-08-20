Advertisement

Ribbon cutting held for opening of substance abuse center at Dole VA

A ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Aug. 22, 2021 celebrated the opening of a new substance abuse...
A ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Aug. 22, 2021 celebrated the opening of a new substance abuse residential rehabilitation treatment facility at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday celebrated the opening of a new substance abuse residential rehabilitation treatment facility at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita.

The new facility will serve veterans from throughout Kansas and surrounding states.

“I think the facilities are great. There’s room for 12 people for residents. Each room has its own restroom, has its own bed and for privacy and so it’s a great facility It’s clean and new,” said VFW Department of Kansas Commander Lee Hursey.

The 9,000 square foot facility will bring veterans into a six-week treatment program offering a wide range of services.

