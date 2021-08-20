Sedgwick County’s top health official considering mask mandate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the status of area hospitals at a critical level with a surge in COVID-19 cases and depleted availability of beds, Sedgwick County’s top health official is expected to address the issue Friday. Sedgwick County Manager Tom Stolz confirmed the county’s health officer, Dr. Garold Minns is considering a proposed mask order due to the increased stress on the hospital system.

As of Wednesday, the Area Hospital Status Assessment, showed 180 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 compared to 147 on Monday; 61 in the ICU compared to 56 earlier in the week.

“If you compare our numbers and the pace of growth, it’s like we were at the end of October to the beginning of November when our surge really took over and our hospitals transitioned to primarily COVID-based care,” said Wesley Medical Center ICU Medical Director Dr. Chloe Steinshouer who is a pulmonary and critical care physician.

