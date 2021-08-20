Thunderstorm threat returns Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another warm and muggy morning across Kansas and that will set the stage for scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Some of the storms, especially along and east of the turnpike may be severe with damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall.

Before the storms arrive, get ready for a hot and humid afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect as highs in the middle to upper 90s will feel like 102-107 degrees this afternoon.

The best chance of storms will take place after 5pm through 11pm with conditions quickly calming down after midnight. Behind the cold front, Saturday now looks storm-free, less humid, and a bit cooler with highs in the lower 90s.

The heat will begin to re-build on Sunday and more so on Monday as temperatures top-out in the middle to upper 90s. 100 degrees is possible on Tuesday before temperatures slowly cool-off later in the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 97.

Tonight: Showers/storms likely, some possibly severe. Wind: E/NE 5-15. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; isolated evening/overnight storms. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 89.

Sun: Low: 70. High: 94. Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and warmer.

Mon: Low: 73. High: 98. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Tue: Low: 74. High: 99. Sunny, breezy, and hot.

Wed: Low: 74. High: 98. Mostly sunny, staying hot.

Thu: Low: 73. High: 96. Mostly sunny skies.

