Wichita health officials recommend vaccines for pregnant, breastfeeding mothers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccinations for all people, including women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant, or might become pregnant in the future. The CDC also says those who are pregnant are more likely to get severely ill with COVID-19 compared to others.

The decision to get vaccinated brought some relief for Tai Elder, a clinical pharmacist at Ascension Via Christi St Francis. She says, this week offered great relief knowing that U.S. health officials are now recommending booster shots eight months after being fully vaccinated. She said she chose to get vaccinated in December to protect her family.

“I was their greatest risk of exposure at that point, working in the COVID ICU, working in the ER, being exposed very frequently. I was worried that I was going to take it home and get them sick, get my parents sick, or get my in-laws sick, or my daughter that couldn’t be protected,” said Elder.

A month after being fully vaccinated, she learned she was pregnant.

“I’ve had six miscarriages so if anyone were to experience fertility issues from the vaccine, it would be me. But as I’ve stated, there’s no indication that this vaccine causes any issues with fertility,” said Elder.

Dr. Michael Wolfe, a physician in maternal, fetal medicine advises pregnant or breastfeeding moms and he encourages them to get their shots to reduce their risk.

“COVID infection is serious. It can treat young, healthy women very, very poorly. It can make them very sick. We don’t know which patients are going to get sick, and the best thing we can do is to avoid or minimize the risk of it by vaccination at this time,” said Dr. Wolfe.

He said a majority of patients who get COVID-19 do well, “so I don’t want to give the impression that majority who get sick end up dying or in the ICU,” he said. But he said getting vaccinate does reduce risk.

Elder said she wants to reduce the risk for her baby, and she hopes other moms will follow in her footsteps and talk with doctors about reducing their risk.

“I think anytime something is new, it’s completely normal to have reservations. I, myself, had them. I did a lot of research when the vaccines came out, spoke to medical professionals. that I trusted,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.