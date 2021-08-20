Advertisement

Wichita health officials recommend vaccines for pregnant, breastfeeding mothers

By Ellen Terhune
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccinations for all people, including women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant, or might become pregnant in the future. The CDC also says those who are pregnant are more likely to get severely ill with COVID-19 compared to others.

The decision to get vaccinated brought some relief for Tai Elder, a clinical pharmacist at Ascension Via Christi St Francis. She says, this week offered great relief knowing that U.S. health officials are now recommending booster shots eight months after being fully vaccinated. She said she chose to get vaccinated in December to protect her family.

“I was their greatest risk of exposure at that point, working in the COVID ICU, working in the ER, being exposed very frequently. I was worried that I was going to take it home and get them sick, get my parents sick, or get my in-laws sick, or my daughter that couldn’t be protected,” said Elder.

A month after being fully vaccinated, she learned she was pregnant.

“I’ve had six miscarriages so if anyone were to experience fertility issues from the vaccine, it would be me. But as I’ve stated, there’s no indication that this vaccine causes any issues with fertility,” said Elder.

Dr. Michael Wolfe, a physician in maternal, fetal medicine advises pregnant or breastfeeding moms and he encourages them to get their shots to reduce their risk.

“COVID infection is serious. It can treat young, healthy women very, very poorly. It can make them very sick. We don’t know which patients are going to get sick, and the best thing we can do is to avoid or minimize the risk of it by vaccination at this time,” said Dr. Wolfe.

He said a majority of patients who get COVID-19 do well, “so I don’t want to give the impression that majority who get sick end up dying or in the ICU,” he said. But he said getting vaccinate does reduce risk.

Elder said she wants to reduce the risk for her baby, and she hopes other moms will follow in her footsteps and talk with doctors about reducing their risk.

“I think anytime something is new, it’s completely normal to have reservations. I, myself, had them. I did a lot of research when the vaccines came out, spoke to medical professionals. that I trusted,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT was called out to a residence in the 1000 block of E. MacArthur on Thursday after a man...
Suspect in custody following standoff in south Wichita
ABC blocks, painted hand prints
KDHE suspends license for W. Wichita daycare, numerous violations observed
Sedgwick County, Kansas
WATCH LIVE: Sedgwick County commission discusses proposed indoor mask order
Iola man, business banned from doing business in Kansas, ordered to pay restitution, penalties
Ascension Via Christi Hospital needs donations of fleece blankets
Sedgwick County hospitals move to ‘critical’ stage for COVID-19

Latest News

Pregnancy and COVID-19
COVID-19 and pregnancy
Sedgwick County mask order
Tension rise during Sedgwick County Commission meeting on masks
FILE - In this March 31, 2021, file photo, students wear masks as they wait in line for lunch...
Kansas governor urges school districts to require masks
Taco Rio
Wichita restaurants continue to be impacted by shortages