Wichita State to offer $250 for vaccinated students, some to also receive $5K scholarship
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State is expanding its vaccine incentive program to $250 for current and Fall 2021 students who can show proof of vaccination.
The university also said some students will be eligible for one of 20 $5,000 scholarships for the Spring 2022 semester through a drawing.
Students can show proof of vaccination before Oct. 8 through Student Health Services and other locations.
Free COVID-19 vaccines are available through Student Health Services.
