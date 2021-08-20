Wichita State to offer $250 for vaccinated students, some to also receive $5K scholarship

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State is expanding its vaccine incentive program to $250 for current and Fall 2021 students who can show proof of vaccination.

The university also said some students will be eligible for one of 20 $5,000 scholarships for the Spring 2022 semester through a drawing.

Students can show proof of vaccination before Oct. 8 through Student Health Services and other locations.

Free COVID-19 vaccines are available through Student Health Services.

